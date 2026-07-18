Two people indicted for barcode switching at Meijer

Kettering police install cameras in cruisers for first time

KETTERING — Two people have been indicted after being accused of switching barcodes at a retail store.

Kettering Police responded to Meijer on a theft complaint, according to court records.

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The incidents took place in October, November, and December of 2025.

Jeanette A. Day Lewis was indicted on four counts of forgery and four counts of misdemeanor theft.

Rocky J. Munguia was indicted on three counts of forgery, three counts of misdemeanor theft, and one count of intimidating a witness.

Neither is in custody at this time, but they are expected to be arraigned in court on July 30.

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