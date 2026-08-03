Two people rescued from kayak in Lake Erie amid heavy waves

CLEVELAND — Two people aboard a kayak in Lake Erie were rescued on Sunday.

Cleveland Fire crews responded to a kayaker in distress off the coast of Lake Erie in the 15400 block of Lakeshore Boulevard around 5:20 p.m., according to CBS news affiliate WOIO.

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When crews arrived on the scene, a rescue swimmer and a diver were deployed.

Crews said that they were able to locate two people in one kayak when breaking waves struck.

The two people were checked out on the scene for any injuries, but declined further medical treatment.

At the time of the rescue, waves were reported to be between 3 and 5 feet, creating hazardous conditions along the shoreline, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Only one of the two people in the kayak were wearing a life vest.

The fire division reminded the public, “to always wear a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket, as lake conditions can change rapidly.”

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