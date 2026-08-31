Two seriously injured in Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY — Two people suffered serious injuries after a crash in Miami County on Saturday.

Deputies and medics responded around 6:20 p.m. on State Route 571 and State Route 201 to a reported crash, according to a previous report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The initial dispatch said that one person was unconscious and that another person was experiencing labored breathing and bleeding, according to a spokesperson.

Both patients were transported to Miami Valley Hospital by ambulance.

A medical helicopter was initially requested, but with an estimated 28 minutes until they arrived, the crews on the scene made the decision to transport the patients by ground.

The roadway was reopened around 7:52 p.m.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]