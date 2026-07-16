Two workers seriously injured in Ohio natural gas explosion

Stock photo of a fire truck. Montana State University's men's lacrosse club is asking for donations after a fire engulfed the team's bus last weekend.

OHIO — Two drilling company workers were seriously injured after a natural gas explosion in northern Ohio on Wednesday, according to our CBS affiliate, WTOL-11 TV.

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The incident happened at a house on County Road 18 in Fulton County around 2:30 p.m.

Wauseon Fire Chief Phil Kessler said the explosion took place while the workers were drilling a well.

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The employees work for Bryan-based Watson Well Drilling Inc. and were flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, WTOL-11 reported.

The homeowner told our affiliate that the company started the project at his house on Tuesday.

The following day, workers returned and were installing plastic casing when a natural gas pocket caught fire and shot flames upward, catching heavy machinery on fire.

First responders worked with contractors on scene to remove the drilling rig.

Our affiliate reached out to the drilling company for more information, but hasn’t heard back.

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