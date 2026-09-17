Man accused of killing girlfriend and crashing car needs $1M bail

DAYTON — The man accused of stealing a Dayton police cruiser and crashing into a home will need $1 million to get out of jail.

On Thursday, Tywon Stephens pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder.

Police said Stephens’ crime spree began on Sept. 3 when he allegedly killed his girlfriend, Tiffany Collins.

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Collins’ body was found inside her apartment in Miami Township.

That night, police said Stephens tried stealing a truck, but got out and took another vehicle.

Dayton officers chased him through a neighborhood, which is where he jumped into a Dayton cruiser and drove it through a home.

Two people and their dog were inside the home at the time of the crash and were not injured.

Stephens is due back in court later this month.

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