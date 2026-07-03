Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting woman formally charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman has been formally charged.
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Paulus Masih, 45, was indicted on charges of sexual battery (substantially impaired) (sexual conduct) and sexual imposition, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
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Prosecutors allege that he started partying with a group of women at the Days Inn on Old Country Road in Huber Heights.
They said that a woman was under the influence when Masih reportedly assaulted them.
He is not in custody, but a warrant on indictment has been issued, the prosecutor’s office said.
His first court appearance is scheduled for July 16.
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