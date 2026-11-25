Uber, Lyft to offer $15 credits ahead of holiday weekend

DAYTON — Two rideshare companies are offering credits this Thanksgiving for people to get home safely.

Uber and Lyft are partnering with Project Plan Ahead by offering a $15 credit ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, according to a social media post.

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The program begins at 10 a.m. starting on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Rides are available in Columbus, Cleveland, Hamilton, Dayton, Toledo, Akron, and Hamilton.

Rides cannot be scheduled in advance and are available while supplies last.

Users are responsible for anything over $15.

For more information, visit Project Plan Ahead.

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