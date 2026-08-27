UD graduate, former marching band member, among 8 killed in Alaska plane crash

DAYTON — A University of Dayton graduate was one of eight people killed in a small plane crash in Alaska last week.

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Second Lt. Leah Borsich was a member of the 611th Civil Engineering Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska.

She worked as a project programmer.

The crash happened near a remote aircraft-tracking radar site in Alaska on Aug. 20.

Two pilots and six passengers were on board, according to the Associated Press.

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Borsich graduated from the University of Dayton in 2025. She was a member of the Pride of Dayton (POD) Marching Band.

They paid tribute to Borsich on social media.

“Leah brought tremendous joy, energy, silliness, and friendship to POD, and her impact continues to be felt throughout our organization. She was the embodiment of what it means to be a Flyer, and she was a dedicated member of POD, the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, the Flyer Pep Band, and the Air Force ROTC Detachment 643.”

POD will honor Leah Borsich by wearing a special memorial pin.

A moment of silence will be held before Dayton’s 2026 season opener football game against Fairmont State on Saturday.

Leah Borsich Photo contributed by The Pride of Dayton Marching Band (via Facebook) (The Pride of Dayton Marching Band (via Facebook))

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