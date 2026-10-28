UD men’s basketball sells out entire season for 6th consecutive year

DAYTON, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Amael L'Etang #29 of the Dayton Flyers dunks the ball over David Joplin #23 of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the first half of a game at UD Arena on December 14, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team has sold out every home game for the sixth straight year.

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The 18 home sellouts extend the regular-season sellout streak to 112 games.

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The Flyers will mark their 100th consecutive sellout at UD Arena when they take on Loyola on Dec. 2. With that game, Dayton will join Duke, Michigan State, Kansas, Gonzaga, Purdue, and Rutgers as the only schools to have active sellout streaks of 100 games or more.

This also marks the sixth season in a row that the sellout was announced before a regular-season game was played.

The Flyers ranked 21st nationally in both total and average attendance last season.

Dayton opens their season against New Jersey Institute of Technology on Nov. 2.

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