UD St. Patrick’s Day Celebration ends without any issues

UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON — The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the University of Dayton (UD) over the weekend ended peacefully.
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UD students held their annual campus party on Saturday, and university officials said things went well.
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A spokesperson for the university said the celebration ended around 6, with no arrests and just a few medical calls.
This year, UD added new rules, requiring students to wear a wristband.
The university also put up barricades to block off streets around campus.
The changes follow problems from past years.
News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police to see if they had any calls related to the celebration, and is waiting to hear back.
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