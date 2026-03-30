UD St. Patrick’s Day Celebration ends without any issues

UD St. Patrick’s Day Celebration ends without any issues The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the University of Dayton (UD) over the weekend ended peacefully.
By WHIO Staff

UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON — The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the University of Dayton (UD) over the weekend ended peacefully.

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UD students held their annual campus party on Saturday, and university officials said things went well.

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A spokesperson for the university said the celebration ended around 6, with no arrests and just a few medical calls.

This year, UD added new rules, requiring students to wear a wristband.

The university also put up barricades to block off streets around campus.

The changes follow problems from past years.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police to see if they had any calls related to the celebration, and is waiting to hear back.

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