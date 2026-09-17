UDF offering drivers 40 cents off per gallon on gas today

DAYTON — United Dairy Farmers (UDF) is offering drivers a break at the pump today.

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Drivers can save 40 cents per gallon, up to 25 gallons, at over 170 UDF locations across Dayton, Columbus, and Greater Cincinnati.

This is happening from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

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U-Drive Plus members can save even more money.

Members already receive six cents off per gallon every day.

That discount stacks with today’s sale for a total of 46 cents off per gallon, the spokesperson said.

U-Drive Plus members also get an extra perk. They can lock in the discounted price anytime between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Members can also pay that price by 11:59 p.m. tonight.

AAA’s website says that the average gas price in Dayton is $4.49 per gallon.

The current average across Ohio is $4.51 per gallon.

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