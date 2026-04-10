UD’s 2nd leading scorer enters transfer portal

No. 2 De'Shayne Montgomery goes in a for a dunk after a steal against VCU on March 6, 2026

DAYTON — The University of Dayton’s second leading scorer from last year’s team will enter this year’s transfer portal.

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Dayton guard De’Shayne Montgomery announced on social media that he will enter the 2026 transfer portal.

He is the third UD player from last season to be in this year’s portal.

Bryce Heard and Sean Pouedet also submitted their names to the portal.

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Montgomery scored 481 points for the Flyers and led the team with 77 steals.

He was the team’s second leading scorer at 13.4 points per game (PPG).

Montgomery thanked the University of Dayton community, his coaches, and teammates here in Dayton.

“This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the best step for me to continue growing and to compete at the highest level,” he said. “I’m grateful for everything Dayton has given me, and I’ll always have love for this program. Excited for what’s next.”

This is the fourth time that Montgomery has entered his name into the transfer portal. He previously played at Mount St. Mary’s and Georgia before coming to UD.

Dayton went 25-12 this past season and 12-6 in the Atlantic 10.

Their season ended in the third round of the 2026 NIT.

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