UK-based company to establish its first American facility in the Miami Valley

VANDALIA — United Kingdom-based ICOMAT announced plans Wednesday to establish its first North American manufacturing facility in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The expansion is expected to create 37 high-paying research and development jobs and several production positions.

The company, founded in 2019, produces composite parts for the defense, aerospace, and automotive sectors.

The new facility will house the company’s proprietary Rapid Tow Shearing technology, which automates the manufacturing of curved composite structures.

TRENDING STORIES:

CEO Evangelos Zympeloudis, founder of ICOMAT, said the expansion allows the company to reach its North American market more effectively.

“We’re excited to establish our first North American facility in Vandalia, bringing our revolutionary Rapid Tow Shearing technology closer to our U.S. customers,” Zympeloudis said. “This expansion represents a significant milestone in our mission to redefine the art of the possible in composite manufacturing.”

Zympeloudis noted that the Montgomery County location offers specific advantages for the company’s technical goals.

“By locating in the Dayton region, we’re positioning ourselves at the heart of aerospace innovation, where we can advance critical research and development initiatives alongside our manufacturing capabilities,” he said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group