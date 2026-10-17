University of Dayton announces new interim provost

DAYTON — A new interim provost has been announced for the University of Dayton, following the announcement of the university’s first female president.

Paul Haught, UD’s vice provost for faculty, graduate and professional education, will take the interim provost office in November, according to a spokesperson.

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“Paul is a talented, experienced academic leader who is committed to our mission. He has earned the trust of partners across the academic enterprise,” Darlene Weaver said.

Weaver was named UD’s 20th president on Monday, according to a previous report.

She said that she will remain the executive president for academic affairs and will continue to retain cabinet-level direct reports and external relationships during Haught’s transition.

“Paul’s interim responsibilities for internal academic operations will support a successful presidential transition. During this transition, my focus will be on UD’s enrollment and reputational strategy, external relations and advancement, and organizational culture, talent and morale,” said Weaver.

Haught joined University of Dayton’s team in Jan. 2024 as an associate provost for graduate academic affairs and professional education.

The university will initiate a search for a new permanent provost, allowing the new candidate to begin serving July 1.

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