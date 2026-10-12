University of Dayton names 20th President; First woman to serve in role

UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON — The University of Dayton named its first woman president on Monday.

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News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett was at the University of Dayton when they announced Provost Darlene Weaver as their new president. Catch her report LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

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The University of Dayton Board of Trustees named Darlene Weaver to serve as the university’s president after current President Eric F. Spina’s retirement in June.

Weaver will be the first woman to serve in the role.

Weaver has served as UD’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs since July 2023.

As provost, Weaver worked across schools, colleges, and divisions to support faculty excellence and research, student learning, and the integration of academic priorities with the broader student experience, according to the University.

Before joining the University of Dayton, Weaver spent 25 years in Catholic higher education, including at Duquesne University, where she served four years as associate provost for academic affairs and a professor of theology.

She also earned tenure and was promoted to associate professor at Villanova University and was a visiting assistant professor at Georgetown University.

The decision followed a national search supported by a presidential search advisory committee including trustees, Marianists, faculty, staff, students and alumni.

Weaver will succeed Eric F. Spina, who will retire on June 30. She will begin her tenure on July 1.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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