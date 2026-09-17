University of Dayton to require AI courses for first-year students

DAYTON — The University of Dayton is requiring all first-year students to take two artificial intelligence-centered courses starting this fall.

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The initiative aims to prepare incoming students to navigate and utilize AI technologies in their future careers.

The university’s curriculum push comes amid growing national discussions regarding the broader societal implications of artificial intelligence.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont voiced concerns over the rapid expansion of the technology, pointing to potential risks regarding job loss, privacy invasion, mental health and the future of humanity.

“Not only what it could mean in terms of the loss of millions of jobs or the invasion of our privacy or the mental health of our kids, there is now growing alarm about the future of humanity,” Sanders said.

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The mandatory curriculum includes two specific courses: “AI Fundamentals” and “Human Dignity in the Era of AI.”

Lee Dixon, associate provost for academic affairs and learning initiatives at the University of Dayton, explained that the goal is to ensure equal access to technological skills across the student body.

“We don’t want some students to have an understanding and the ability to use AI and others to be left behind,” Dixon said. “We want to make sure that there is this base level understanding.”

Dixon emphasized that the educational focus extends beyond current software tools to long-term technological adaptability.

“Our goal is not that they just learn how to gage with AI right now,” Dixon said. “Our goal is that they’re learning how to engaged with emerging technologies throughout their lifetime.”

He added that integrating artificial intelligence instruction enhances the value of higher education.

“I believe every college degree is worth more than it was and that’s because you’re not only learning what you would have before, but you’re also learning how to leverage AI when it’s appropriate to do so,” Dixon said.

Some students have expressed reservations about the technology despite its inclusion in the curriculum.

Max Bucur is a freshman at the University of Dayton studying entrepreneurship and political science.

Bucur noted his personal reluctance to use artificial intelligence in coursework, pointing to environmental concerns.

“I personally don’t like using AI. I don’t it in my classes,” Bucur said. “I’m okay with, you know, using it to learn, but I think that environmentally, it’s just not good for our environment.”

Despite his concerns, Bucur acknowledged the inevitability of technological development.

“Technology is going to advance whether we like it or not,” Bucur said. “I think the solution is not getting rid of AI but finding ways to use it without wasting water.”

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