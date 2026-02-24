University opens new hospital, the largest single-facility project in the US in 2026

COLUMBUS — A new university hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center opened on Sunday, welcoming hundreds of patients.

400 patients will be moved to private rooms at the new hospital located at 520 W. 10th Avenue, according to our news partners, WBNS.

The hospital is the largest single-facility construction project in the university’s history and the largest single-facility construction project to open in the United States in 2026, according to a spokesperson.

The building is 1.9 million square feet and 26 stories, making it the 10th-tallest building in Columbus.

About 12,000 providers and support staff will work at the hospital and will offer a range of specialties, including surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, critical care, adult organ transplants, and more.

“Thousands of people have been working diligently for years to turn our vision for a transformational hospital that improves lives across Ohio, the nation, and the world into a reality,” said Ohio State President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr.

Carter Jr. said the new hospital is about honoring their land-grant mission, advancing innovative research, and providing high-quality education for future generations.

Features of the hospital include:

24 operating rooms, including two hybrid neurovascular suites for complex stroke care

10 interventional radiology suites for advanced imaging-guided procedures

234 intensive care unit (ICU) beds

Region’s only Level 4 maternity care hospital with an express elevator feature for laboring patients

24/7 dining access with mobile ordering available

24/7 access to indoor and outdoor spaces

148 additional beds for patients of The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute

As part of the University Hospital transition, some buildings and streets will have new names.

Building and street name changes include:

Rhodes Hall, located at 450 W. Tenth Ave, is now “University Hospital – Rhodes Hall."

Doan Hall is now “University Hospital – Doan Hall."

The Brain and Spine Hospital is now “University Hospital – Pavilion."

The service road to the Wexner Medical Center Garage is now “Medical Center Drive West.”

“Dodd Drive (East)” is now “Medical Center Drive East” along the west side of the Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research and Atwell Hall.

“Medical Center Drive” now turns into “Eastpark Street” where it intersects with Westpark Street.

