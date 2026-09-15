University police investigating student’s death in campus residence hall

ATHENS, Ohio — Police at an Ohio college are investigating a student’s death in a residence hall at the university’s campus.

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The Ohio University Police Department told our news partners WBNS-10 TV that a student identfied as Mason Bohm was found dead around 4:30 p.m. on Monday in McDavis Hall at their Athens campus.

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Police said there is no threat to the community’s safety. The department is asking anyone who may have recently interacted with Bohm to contact them.

A university spokesperson told WBNS-10 TV that Bohm was a first-year student in the Russ College of Engineering and Technology.

Additional information has yet to be released.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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