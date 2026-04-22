University releases investigation findings into former president’s inappropriate relationship

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University has released its findings after an investigation into former president Walter “Ted” Carter Jr.

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News Center previously reported that Carter resigned from his role as president in March after disclosing an inappropriate relationship to the board of trustees.

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The investigation focused on Carter’s personal and professional relationship with podcaster Krisanthe Vlachos, according to our news partners, WBNS.

Carter appeared on Vlachos “Callout” podcast multiple times, including in Ohio State’s WOSU Public Media Studios.

In the 47-page report, it was found that Carter misused his position as president to seek resources from the university and key partners for a personal associate.

University processes and employee decisions prevented the efforts from succeeding.

Carter’s actions also affected several key university partners, according to WBSN.

When he disclosed his relationship with the trustees, Carter “allowed that relationship to improperly influence his actions and impair his judgment,” according to reports.

The investigation revealed that Carter used his position to assist Vlachos both inside and outside the university. The efforts include:

Employment at the university

Space on campus to conduct her business

Staff and technical support for her podcast

Staff assistance for her business projects

University investment in her business proposals

Financial support and engagement from key external university partners

University officials found that Vlachos was never employed by the university and found that she had “extraordinary access” to Carter while he was president.

In one instance, the report states that Carter attempted to secure $20,000 in private donations to support Vlachos’ app idea.

Former Senior Vice President Chris Kabourek served as the point of contact for Vlachos, according to the report. He supported Carter’s efforts on behalf of Vlachos, including drafting a business proposal for an app.

Kabourek resigned from his position on April 13, according to WBSN.

The report recommended no additional personnel actions against Carter and Kaburek.

Carter released a statement following his resignation, stating, “For personal reasons, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my role as president of The Ohio State University. I disclosed to the board of trustees that I made a mistake in allowing inappropriate access to Ohio State leadership. I believe we have made much progress during my time at Ohio State, and I’m sorry I’m not able to remain your president longer.”

Ohio State officials said they would continue to respond to appropriate state and federal inquiries.

The report also included several other recommendations.

Those include:

Maintaining the process of the Office of the President and the independence of the Board of Trustees office in reviewing travel and expenditure requests submitted by the president.

Reviewing practices on leadership requests for assistance with university units.

Considering revisions to ethics and insider threat training for senior leaders while reinforcing the importance of culture and shared values.

“We are grateful for the careful and comprehensive work that went into finalizing this report,” said John W. Zeiger, chair of the board.

“Its findings regarding our former president are deeply disappointing, but it is gratifying that the university’s systems and processes – and the people charged with implementing them – prevented misuse of Ohio State’s resources.”

Former Executive Vice President and Provost Ravi Bellamkonda was named the 18th president of the university on March 12, three days after Carter’s resignation.

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