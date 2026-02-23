Unknown number of pigs, piglets dead after massive barn fire in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An unknown number of pigs and piglets died in a massive barn fire in Champaign County over the weekend.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of Kite Road on reports of a barn fire, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

German Township Fire Department officials confirmed that there were several pigs and piglets inside the barn at the time of the fire.

The homeowner and family members were able to save an unknown number of adult pigs, according to fire officials.

An unknown number of pigs and piglets died in the fire, according to fire officials.

Fire personnel were able to save around 5 to 6 piglets and saw around 6 to 7 adult pigs while responding.

No injuries were reported, but one family member was evaluated and treated by medics for smoke inhalation.

The fire did not spread to any other structures, but one trailer did receive some thermal damage, resulting in melted siding.

In addition to the loss of livestock, all contents inside the barn were damaged by the fire.

Fire officials told News Center 7 that the homeowner estimated approximately $500,000 worth of damage.

Fire crews operated on the scene for around three and a half hours.

Johnson St Paris Fire Department, Pike Twp Fire Department, and Christiansburg Fire Company responded as mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation at this time.

