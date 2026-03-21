Unlicensed day care facility shut down after 8-month-old baby dies

EAST CANTON, Ohio — An unlicensed day care facility in Ohio was shut down after an 8-month-old baby died.

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A Stark County judge granted a temporary restraining order on Friday filed by the village of East Canton and the State of Ohio to shut down the day care, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

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The Stark County Coroner’s Office said the baby, identified as Grant Simmons, died March 10 at a local hospital.

East Canton Police officers and Osnaburg Township EMS responded earlier that day to a home for a report of a baby not breathing, WOIO-19 reported.

When paramedics arrived, they began life-saving measures before taking Simmons to Aultman Hospital, where the 8-month-old later died.

“The East Canton Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time. The department remains committed to conducting a thorough and complete investigation. We continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of all residents and are dedicated to serving and protecting the citizens of East Canton.” — East Canton Police Department Press Release

According to the civil complaint obtained by WOIO-19, officers arrived at the home in the 100 block of Market Street South, where Simmons was having a medical emergency. Simmons was taken to the hospital and tragically died.

Inside the home, officers learned the day care facility operators were unlicensed, according to the complaint.

The complaint said one of the two operators disclosed she has between five and 10 children she babysits at the home in exchange for approximately $45 per day, paid in cash, WOIO-19 reported.

The operator reportedly told officers she did not use baby monitors or cameras, had no emergency plan in the event of a fire, had no CPR training, and did not have appropriate supervision or sleeping arrangements for infants and toddlers, according to the complaint.

On Tuesday, March 17, the village learned that operators planned to reopen the day care on Monday, March 23, and the village replied with a notice of violations and the civil complaint, WOIO-19 reported.

The temporary restraining order to shut down the unlicensed day care was granted on Friday, March 20, and a preliminary injunction hearing is set for April 3 at 9 a.m.

As of Saturday, March 21, no criminal charges have been announced, and the investigation is ongoing, WOIO-19 reported.

The family of Grant Simmons had set up a GoFundMe in his honor.

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