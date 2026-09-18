Unlicensed driver in the country illegally arrested after crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — An unlicensed driver who was in the country illegally was arrested after a crash in Butler County earlier this week.

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West Chester police responded to a crash on Sept. 14 on State Route 42, according to a press release.

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According to the crash investigation, 26-year-old Hidalgo Salvador Hernandez struck the rear of a vehicle driven by a 91-year-old man.

Hernandez was determined to be at fault and was cited for Assured Clear Distance Ahead and No Driver’s License.

During the investigation, it was determined that Hernandez was in the United States illegally.

After officers completed the crash investigation and issued the citations, Hernandez was released.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office was subsequently made aware of the incident and began an investigation to locate Hernandez.

Hernandez was later taken into custody on an ICE detainer and transported to the Butler County Jail, where he is currently being held on an ICE hold.

“I have said time and time again: if another law enforcement agency in Butler County encounters someone they determine may be in this country illegally, contact us,” Sheriff Richard K. Jones said. “We have 287(g)-trained deputies and detectives available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We are ready to assist.”

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