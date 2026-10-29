Unseasonable warmth continues Thursday

DAYTON — Good early morning to you on this Thursday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to talk about yet another very warm day for late October. It is not often we would even think to check the record books for high temperatures, but today will not be terribly far off a record.

Warmth

The record high is 82 degrees for this day set back in 1900. While I am forecasting a high of 77 degrees, it would be a tie for the 9th warmest October 29th ever recorded in Dayton if we got to 77.

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A weak front will drop into the area tonight and it may spark a couple of sprinkles or light showers. The chance of measurable rain is extremely low. We are entering the 13th day without rain and we could use some. However, tonight’s chance will not be very meaningful.

Rain

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Additional changes to the forecast are on the table as well for Sunday into early next week. Most of our guidance has dried out the chance of rain for late Sunday. I am dropping the rain chance to just 20%. Monday also looks a bit drier.

Changes

It may not be until Election Day and beyond when the next best chance for rain arrives. Models are simply just having a tough time evolving the outcome of the pattern shift. This means we adjust the forecast accordingly.

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