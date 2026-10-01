Unseasonably warm temperatures today ahead of rain Friday

Mix of sun and clouds for the weekend

DAYTON — Good morning and happy October. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here on what could end up being the warmest day we have for the rest of the year.

While not record-breaking, today’s high is more than ten degrees above average.

Today

It will be breezy as well, with gusts over 20 miles per hour at times.

This will help to fuel the warmth through the day, and the best part is we stay dry for those who wish to be outside.

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The work week will end on a wet note with plenty of rain during the morning commute.

No severe weather is expected, and in fact, it is highly unlikely we will have any thunderstorms.

Rain

Rain totals have waffled up and down with the placement of the heaviest rain.

However, on average, somewhere near a half-inch of rain is likely.

Some will go a bit higher, while some end up a bit lower.

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While the timing of rain may not be great since it is on a Friday, there are some positives to take away.

Friday night plans look dry, but cooler.

Weekend

The weekend looks fantastic with a good amount of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s, which is similar to last weekend.

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