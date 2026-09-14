UPDATE: 1 critically injured after hit-and-run in Sidney, police say

FILE PHOTO: Officers, medics respond to reported shooting in Sidney

SIDNEY — UPDATE @ 10:00 P.M.

A person was critically injured after a hit-and-run crash in Sidney on Sunday.

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Officers and medics responded around 8:35 p.m. to the 500 block of N. Vandemark Road.

A Sidney Police officer told News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky that a person was critically injured after a hit-and-run crash.

A Shelby County dispatcher initially told our newsroom that officers and medics responded to a reported shooting on N. Vandemark Road.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to this incident and if anyone is in custody.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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