UPS Store representative honored for helping local woman avoid being defrauded, losing $13,500

BEAVERCREEK — A UPS Store representative in Beavercreek was recognized for helping a local woman avoid being defrauded and losing thousands of dollars.
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The Beavercreek Police Department recognized UPS Store representative Jennifer Fuller with a Certificate of Recognition for her role in preventing a woman from being defrauded.
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“Her vigilance made a real difference in our community,” the department said in a social media post.
Fuller’s actions saved the victim from losing at least $13,500 and potentially much more after a scammer requested that she submit two blank checks.
The police department urges anyone who sees suspicious or potentially fraudulent activity to report it.
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