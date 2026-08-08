U.S. Marshal murder suspect in custody, waiting extradition

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Marshals have captured a man who is wanted by the Columbus Police Department on murder charges.

20-year-old Lezleon Virjon Evans was taken into custody on Friday in Cleveland, according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.

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Evans had been on the run since July and was spotted near a gas station and hotel in Strongsville.

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He is facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting of 25-year-old Lamar Ross on Dec. 26, 2025.

The U.S. Marshals offered a reward for Evans’ whereabouts and launched a manhunt on Friday that led their task force to a home in the 12200 block of Mortimer Avenue.

Evans was arrested and is in the Cuyahoga County Jail, awaiting extradition to Columbus.

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