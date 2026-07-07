US Marshal murder suspect spotted near gas station in Northern Ohio

STRONGSVILLE — The U.S Marshals are searching for a murder suspect from Columbus who was spotted in northern Ohio around 3 a.m. on Monday.

The Strongsville Police Department said in a social media post that they located a male and female in the area of a Sheetz gas station and Best Western Hotel on State Route 82.

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At the time of the encounter, the male had provided false information about his identity.

After finding his correct identity, officers with the Strongsville Police Department tried to make contact with the suspect again.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Lezleon Virjon Evans, who is wanted out of Columbus on a murder charge.

Murder Suspect US Marshals Strongsville (Strongsville Police Department)

When officers tried to make contact again, Evans fled into a wooded area south of the hotel and gas station.

Additional officers with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force responded to the area in search of Evans.

If anyone has information about Evans’ whereabouts, they are asked to call the NOVFTF at 1-866-4-WANTED.

Officers said not to approach Evans. If you see him, call the police.

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