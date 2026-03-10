U.S. Marshals arrest 1 on drug trafficking, weapons violation charges in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — The U.S. Marshals arrested someone on multiple charges in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, a team of U.S. Marshals executed a federal arrest warrant in the 100 block of East Elmwood Ave, according to a spokesperson for the agency.

The arrest warrant was issued in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations, according to the spokesperson.

One person was taken into custody on drug trafficking and weapons violation charges, according to the spokesperson.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that Dayton Police officers responded to assist in a prisoner transport around 6:14 a.m.

