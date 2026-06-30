U.S. Marshals arrest 16-year-old wanted for rape

CLEVLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — U.S. Marshals arrested a teenager who was wanted for rape in Cleveland Heights.

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Members of the U.S. Marshals Service took 16-year-old Dalen Matthews into custody at a home in the 7200 block of Ottawa Road in Cleveland, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

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Cleveland Heights police said that Matthews attacked a woman at gunpoint in the area of East Derbyshire and Lee Roads just after 9 p.m. on June 11.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on June 25.

“This was a violent crime that took place just off a busy intersection in our community. A suspect like this needs to be taken off the streets quickly to continue to keep our communities safe. We hope that the arrest of this dangerous and violent individual will bring some closure to the victim and begin the process of justice for this suspect,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said.

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