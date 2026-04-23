U.S. Marshals arrest New Jersey stabbing suspect in Ohio

Stock photo of handcuffs on top of a fingerprint form.

ELYRIA, Ohio — A woman accused of stabbing a man in New Jersey last year was arrested in Ohio this week.

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Dawn Burge, 36, was wanted in connection with a stabbing that happened in Edison, New Jersey, in June, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

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Police responded to the home on June 29 regarding a domestic dispute and found a man who had been stabbed several times.

U.S. Marshals told WOIO that after investigators determined Burge was involved in the stabbing, a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Members of the US Marshals New York-New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force recently learned she was in Lorain County and sought assistance from the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF).

After pursuing different leads, Burge was tracked down to an establishment in Elyria and taken into custody on Wednesday, WOIO reported.

She was booked into the Lorain County Jail, where she’ll remain until she’s extradited to New Jersey.

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