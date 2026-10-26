U.S. Marshals offer reward for 18-year-old accused of killing 15-year-old mother of his child

CLEVELAND — The U.S. Marshals have offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of an 18-year-old wanted for killing the 15-year-old mother of his child.
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Khalil Suber is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police and the United States Marshals Service, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
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Police said Suber fatally shot Christine Bogarty in the 900 block of Spring Road around 1 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Bogarty was pronounced dead at the scene.
A neighbor told WOIO-19 this happened in the laundry room of the Jennings Commons.
Suber is known to frequent the Cleveland area, according to the U.S. Marshals.
If you have any information, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED, or you can send a web tip at this webpage.
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