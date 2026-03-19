U.S. Space Force approves over $22 million for intelligence facility at WPAFB

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is located in Greene and Montgomery counties and is the Dayton region's largest employer.

FAIRBORN — Rep. Mike Turner announced Thursday that the U.S. Space Force has approved $370 million for a new intelligence facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

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The U.S. Space Force also allocated $22.2 million for architectural and engineering services and construction design for the project.

The new facility is planned as a controlled, secure, and multi-floor building.

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It is designed to support critical intelligence functions at the base.

“I advocated for these funds because this project will strengthen our national security, reinforce Wright-Patt’s strategic importance and help ensure the Miami Valley continues to play a central role in defending our nation,” Turner said.

The congressman also noted that the facility will assist with the specific intelligence requirements of the U.S. Space Force. He described the base as a vital part of the country’s military infrastructure.

“Wright-Patt remains a cornerstone of our national defense, and this funding is an important step forward in advancing its intelligence mission,” Turner said.

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