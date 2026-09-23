USPS releases recommended holiday mailing, shipping dates

Female hands with a winter sweater packing or unpacking a Christmas gift from a cardboard box on a rustic wooden table.
Shipping deadlines FILE PHOTO (asife/asife - stock.adobe.com)
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

MIAMI VALLEY — The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced the recommended mailing and shipping dates for the upcoming holiday season.

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For expected delivery before Christmas Day, USPS recommends sending mail and packages by the following dates:

  • USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 17
  • First-Class Mail: Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 19

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The shipping dates for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Territories are as follows:

  • USPS Ground Advantage service: Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail: Dec. 17
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 19

Suggested dates to send packages to military and international addresses will be shared on the USPS holiday shipping page beginning mid-October.

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