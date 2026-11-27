The U.S. Postal Service has outlined its shipping deadlines and preparations for the 2026 holiday season.

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The agency began preparations for 2026 holiday deliveries in January.

Postal officials noted that planning nearly a year allows the organization to handle seasonal surges.

Mail and package volumes typically increase by about 40% between Oct. 1 and Dec. 1.

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For delivery by Dec. 25, the Postal Service asked customers to send items through USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail by Dec. 17.

The recommended deadline for Priority Mail is Dec. 18, followed by Priority Mail Express on Dec. 19.

Delivery days vary depending on the distance between origin and destination ZIP codes.

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