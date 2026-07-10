Utility assistance calls surge as Miami Valley residents struggle with rising costs

DAYTON — Non-profits in the Miami Valley area are reporting a doubled need for utility assistance as warmer temperatures arrive and costs continue to rise.

Calls to 211 for utility help more than doubled between June of last year and June of this year. Of the more than 1,300 calls received in June, over 30 percent were for utility assistance, with more than 60 percent of those specifically for electric bills.

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Crystal Carroll, 211 manager for the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, noted that their call volume has increased substantially.

This surge reflects a growing struggle among residents to manage electric bills amid intense heat and rising prices.

Nick Cardilino, director of neighborhood ministries at St. Vincent de Paul, confirmed that the amount their conferences have helped neighbors with has nearly doubled.

The United Way of the Greater Dayton Area’s 211 service helps direct callers to different area agencies for assistance.

Ildiko Marcus, an AES Ohio customer, described her financial strain, stating, “I can’t afford to keep it going up and up and up and up.”St. Vincent de Paul runs a program to help people with one-time bills or emergency assistance.

Cardilino stated, “You are our neighbor. We’re going to help you out through this tough time, and we’re here for you.”

He observed that more people are turning to them for help for the first time, adding, “I think it shows that life is getting less and less affordable for people just for the for the basics.”

Carroll also noted an increase in first-time callers to 211. She emphasized that the 211 service is available 24-7 to help find resources. Carroll said, “We want to put you in the right direction. We don’t want you to have to go through that stress again.”

Carroll advises that it is best to call for help as soon as possible, as many of these programs take time to process. The sooner a call is made, the sooner assistance can be provided.

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