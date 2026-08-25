Utility crews repair Darst Road after heavy rains wash out soil

BEAVERCREEK — Utility crews are working to get a Greene County road back open after it suffered a lot of flood damage.

The city of Beavercreek said the damage to the road was caused by all the rain we’ve seen this month.

Matt Miller, of Beavercreek, said, “It’s just been flooded like crazy. We can’t even cut the grass.”

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Miller said he can’t believe the amount of rain he’s seen in Beavercreek this month.

“I live around the corner, and this is the way I go to work every day,” Miller said.

Utility crews started working on Darst Road on Monday, providing the repairs needed.

The city said all the rain washed out the soil underneath the road.

News Center 7 was at the scene as crews worked to complete base asphalt repairs that could allow the road to reopen as soon as Wednesday.

“Looks like they had to dig the whole road up,” Miller said.

He’s glad to see a separate project already being planned for next year to extend the culvert in the area. Something that he hopes will prevent any issues moving forward.

“That’s going to be good because there’s a lot of water flowing through here,” Miller said.

The city said utility crews will be working through next week.

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