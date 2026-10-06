Vacant house considered total loss after fire, rekindle in Dayton

Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton on Sunday morning. Fire officials said that had hoarding conditions inside the home.

Firefighters respond to vacant house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A vacant house was destroyed after a fire over the weekend.

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Just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, fire crews were dispatched to the 4600 block of St. Johns Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire in the basement of a vacant house.

Firefighters worked to knock the fire down and search the structure.

A total of 36 personnel and 14 apparatus operated on the scene. No firefighters were injured.

AES, CenterPoint, and the water department assisted with disconnecting the utilities, according to fire officials.

The house is considered a total loss. Crews were on scene for 4 hours and 27 minutes.

On Monday, firefighters responded to the same address because a trash pile was smoldering.

The occupant fled the scene before crews arrived, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fire Investigators at 937-333-8477.

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