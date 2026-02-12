Valentine’s Day weekend rain chances

DAYTON — A stubborn area of low pressure that hasn’t even developed yet will attempt to move close to the Miami Valley for the holiday weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Temperatures will remain above freezing. This means any precipitation chances will remain as rain. There is still some uncertainty with the track of this low pressure, simple because it hasn’t truly matured.

As it gets its act together, we’ll be able to give you a better idea as to what Sunday’s forecast looks like.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

As of now, rain chances are possible Sunday morning and early afternoon. The best chances for rain will remain along US 36 and south. Rain will be light, but steady at times. Rainfall totals at this time look to stay around a quarter to a half inch the farther you go toward the Ohio River.

With that said, if this low shifts farther south the Miami Valley won’t pickup any rain. And if the low shifts father north, the Miami Valley has the chance for a washout of a Sunday.

Saturday remain dry at this time. Clouds will move in late day and evening. Regardless, temperatures remain above normal and in the upper 40s near 50 degrees both day.

©2026 Cox Media Group