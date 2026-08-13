Valve repairs to cause ‘temporary water service disruption’ in part of Moraine

Valve repairs to cause ‘temporary water service disruption’ in part of Moraine

MORAINE — Water service may be impacted as crews make valve repairs in Moraine tonight.

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Road crews will close part of Springboro Pike (State Route 741) near Main Street starting at 10 p.m., according to a Montgomery County Environmental Services (MCES) spokesperson.

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“Some nearby customers will experience a temporary water service disruption while repairs are underway,” the spokesperson said.

MCES crews distributed notices to all affected residents and businesses on Tuesday.

Temporary lane closures will be in place during the repair:

The inside northbound and southbound lanes on State Route 741 (SR 741) will be closed.

Both northbound turn lanes from Main Street onto SR 741 will also be closed, as the valves being repaired are located directly within those lanes.

The far outside northbound and southbound lanes on SR-741 will remain open, allowing traffic to continue through the area.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution, expect delays, and follow directions from crews working in the area.

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