Vandalia cuts ribbon on new splash pad

VANDALIA — Dozens of kids showed up for the opening of a new splash pad at Robinette Park in Vandalia on Monday.

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Those kids started playing right after city officials turned the water on.

“It’s like cold, but it’s good because it’s been a hot summer,” Anna, of Vandalia, told News Center 7.

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City officials are proud of transforming the park and creating another summer activity for the community.

“We’re beyond excited that this is the final phase of (the) Robinette Park redevelopment,” Alicia McCracken, Vandalia Parks and Recreation director, said.

The splash pad is one of five major projects at Robinette Park over the past couple of years. Other improvements have been a new playground, a new shelter, an expanded parking lot, and a new restroom facility.

“With state representatives to advocate for outdoor recreation and community involvement, and with that came great funding for this park, and we are grateful it happened,” McCracken said.

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