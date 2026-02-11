Vehicle found with bullet holes after reported shooting at Dayton apartment complex

Dayton police were called to the 600 block of Ingram Street on reports of a shooting before 8 p.m.

DAYTON — Officers continue to investigate a reported shooting at a Dayton apartment complex on Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton officers responded to the 600 block of Ingram Street on a reported shooting just before 8 p.m.

Our news crew saw a large portion of a parking lot surrounded by crime scene tape. Several Dayton officers were also at the scene.

Video also showed a car in the parking lot with bullet holes and evidence markers.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller said that someone shot her son.

“Somebody got shot?” asked the dispatcher.

The caller said her teenage son was in the car when someone shot him.

She did not know if her son was okay because she was too scared to go outside.

“Is anybody injured or is it just a shooting outside?” the dispatcher said. “I need you to tell me what’s going on.”

The caller just told dispatch that she wasn’t sure what happened, just that “her baby” was hurt.

The call lasted over two minutes before it ended.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to find if anyone was injured, and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group