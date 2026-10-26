Vehicle hits child riding bicycle at busy Montgomery Co. intersection

HARRISON TWP. — A vehicle hit a juvenile riding a bicycle in Harrison Township on Sunday afternoon.

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Deputies and medics responded at 1:40 p.m. to a reported crash in North Dixie Drive and Keenan Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

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When deputies arrived, they found a juvenile male lying in the road on N. Dixie Drive.

Medics transported the boy to Dayton Children’s Hospital with a possible serious injury.

Upon further investigation, they discovered that the juvenile had minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver remained at the scene. Deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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