Vehicle leaves scene after crashing into ambulance at traffic light

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A vehicle left the scene after crashing into an ambulance that was at a traffic light in Montgomery County on Monday.

News Center 7 previously reported that a West Carrollton ambulance was involved in a crash at State Route 741 and State Route 725 in Miami Township before 7 p.m. Monday.

The ambulance was stopped at a traffic light at the time of the crash, according to West Carrollton Fire Chief Chris Barnett.

The vehicle that crashed into the ambulance left the scene.

There was a patient on board the ambulance, but no one was injured as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

