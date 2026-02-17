Vehicle leaves scene after crashing into ambulance at traffic light

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A vehicle left the scene after crashing into an ambulance that was at a traffic light in Montgomery County on Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7 previously reported that a West Carrollton ambulance was involved in a crash at State Route 741 and State Route 725 in Miami Township before 7 p.m. Monday.
TRENDING STORIES:
- At least 1 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Montgomery County
- 1 woman dead, 2 people injured after crash in Darke County
- Ohio man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend, U.S Soldier in Valentine’s Day shooting
The ambulance was stopped at a traffic light at the time of the crash, according to West Carrollton Fire Chief Chris Barnett.
The vehicle that crashed into the ambulance left the scene.
There was a patient on board the ambulance, but no one was injured as a result of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group