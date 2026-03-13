Very strong winds, some power outages likely today

DAYTON — Good morning, everyone, and happy Friday!

Meteorologist Nick Dunn here on what is going to turn out to be a very windy day across the Miami Valley.

Timelines

Winds will start to increase before sunrise this morning.

The strongest gusts of 50-60 miles per hour are likely from mid-morning through mid-afternoon.

A strong pressure gradient is allowing for these very strong winds today.

There will be an elevated chance of some power outages and tree damage due to the higher gusts.

Alerts

Most of us are under a High Wind Warning.

What does that mean?

Think of it as a “Severe Thunderstorm Warning” because the minimum threshold for a High Wind Warning is gusts to 58 miles per hour or greater.

But we do not have thunderstorms today, thus the alert of High Wind Warning today.

This runs through 8 PM this evening.

Hourly

The strongest winds really arrive just as the morning commute is coming to an end and will persist for several hours today.

A few isolated gusts over 60 miles per hour are possible.

Be sure to secure loose items like trash cans to prevent them from blowing down the street.

