Veterans Day 2026: Events planned to honor service members across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Several events are planned across the region to honor veterans on Veterans Day today.

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Federal, state, and local government offices, post offices, and most banks are closed on Veterans Day.

This includes the Dayton VA Medical Center and its clinics.

Their emergency department and inpatient missions remain open, according to a social media post.

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Several events are scheduled to honor service members today:

Veterans Day Pancake & Recognition- This is at Northridge High School from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in Harrison Township.

Veterans Day Ceremony- The City of Centerville will host its annual Veterans Day celebration today at 11 a.m. It’s at Centerville Veterans Memorial Plaza at Stubbs Park, in the 200 block of W. Spring Valley Road.

Veterans Day Ceremony- The City of Miamisburg will host a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at the 400 block of East Central Avenue in Miamisburg. It starts today at 11 a.m. The city will unveil a new Revolutionary War monument.

Veterans Day Remembrance Memorial- The City of Springboro will dedicate the Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Memorial at 11 a.m. today at Gardner Park at the 100 block of Village Park Boulevard. The city will honor the service and sacrifice of Ohio’s Vietnam veterans.

Veterans Day Ceremony- The City of Beavercreek will honor our nation’s heroes at a Veterans Day ceremony today at 2 p.m. It is at Veterans Memorial Park, in the 1900 block of North Fairfield Road.

Veterans Day Parade of Homes- L. T. Intermediate School students and staff will hold their annual Parade of Heroes in Tipp City. This Veterans Day tradition lets students honor veterans and active-duty members while learning more about service. It starts at 11 a.m. Veterans and active-duty military members are invited to participate in the drive-through procession at L.T. Intermediate School. Students and staff will wear red, white, and blue. They will line the school driveway to welcome and thank veterans.

Veterans Day Memorial Service- This will take place at Veterans War Memorial Park at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield at 11 a.m. People will honor the men and women who served our country. The service will include a presentation of the colors, music by the Springfield High School choir, an inspirational message, and a roll call of veterans interred at Ferncliff in 2026.

Veterans Day Ceremony- This will take place at the Thomas Cloud Park Veterans Memorial at 4 p.m. The City of Huber Heights and the Huber Heights Military and Veterans Commission will host it.

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