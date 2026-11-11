Veterans receive handmade quilts during special ceremony at Centerville library

CENTERVILLE — Quilts of Valor presented eight new handmade quilts to veterans on Wednesday during a special ceremony at the Centerville Library to honor their service to the United States.

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The organization has been handmaking quilts for military veterans for more than 20 years to provide warmth and appreciation.

The ceremony took place inside a library room filled with military artifacts that were donated to Centerville-Washington History, combining present-day recognition with local historical preservation.

Rosemary Ramsey, a member of the Quilts of Valor Committee, spoke about the ongoing efforts to support veterans through handcrafted gifts.

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“It’s a small thing to do, but they really enjoy it and appreciate it,” Ramsey said.

Susan Melville, curator for Centerville-Washington History, noted the connection between the historical military items on display and the living veterans gathered for the event.

“We’re glad to have the opportunity to honor our veterans, especially our veterans from the past,” Melville said. “And then this honors the people from the present.”

U.S. Army veteran Steven Runnels was among those recognized during the presentation.

Runnels served in the Army from 2002 to 2005 and has since struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

He noted that public places often presented significant difficulty for him following his military service.

“I had a hard time going into anywhere, including stores, restaurants,” Runnels said. “Even going to the VA was a very tough challenge.”

Runnels attended the ceremony alongside Roosevelt, a friend who has been learning how to help him manage his condition.

Runnels accepted his new quilt as a gesture of appreciation for his service.

“You hear a lot of thank you for your service,” Runnels said. “But to be honored by any organization is an honor, true honor.”

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Bob Burkman was also honored with a quilt during the event.

While acknowledging his own time in uniform, Burkman emphasized the hardships faced by his family during his combat deployment.

“I did what I was supposed to do, what I was trained to do,” Burkman said. “I had a wife, however, that was at home and never trained how to put up with two small children while her husband was in combat.”

Burkman expressed gratitude for the work of Quilts of Valor and shared his plans for displaying his new gift at home.

“We’ve got quilts hanging on our walls here and there in the house, so I think we’ll find a place of honor,” Burkman said.

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