Veterinarian, 1 other person faces charges after prescription drug scheme

LORAIN COUNTY — Two people, including a veterinarian, are facing 7 counts after a prescription drug scheme.
62-year-old Dr. Kris L. Taylor of Strongsville and 29-year-old Camile Nieto of Avon are accused of repeatedly writing and filling prescriptions in the name of “Punkin,” a dog who was already dead, according to our news partners, WOIO.
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The prescriptions that were filled were Oxycodone and an anti-anxiety drug, Alprazolam.
Taylor, the owner and veterinarian at Avon Lake Hospital on Avon Beldon Road, according to the Landings Animal Hospital website.
It is unknown whether Nieto was also a staff member.
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