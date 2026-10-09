Veterinarian, 1 other person faces charges after prescription drug scheme

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LORAIN COUNTY — Two people, including a veterinarian, are facing 7 counts after a prescription drug scheme.

62-year-old Dr. Kris L. Taylor of Strongsville and 29-year-old Camile Nieto of Avon are accused of repeatedly writing and filling prescriptions in the name of “Punkin,” a dog who was already dead, according to our news partners, WOIO.

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The prescriptions that were filled were Oxycodone and an anti-anxiety drug, Alprazolam.

Taylor, the owner and veterinarian at Avon Lake Hospital on Avon Beldon Road, according to the Landings Animal Hospital website.

It is unknown whether Nieto was also a staff member.

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