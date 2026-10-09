Vice President JD Vance to speak at midterm rally at area airport

LIMA — Vice President JD Vance is making a stop in Ohio to speak at a midterm rally today.
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News Center 7’s Kylie Brigdeman will be at the rally when Vice President Vance speaks. She’ll have a full report LIVE on News Center 7 starting at 5:00 p.m.
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Vice President Vance will speak this afternoon at the Allen County Regional Airport in Lima, Ohio.
The visit comes just under a week after President Donald Trump visited the Miami Valley for a rally in support of Ohio Senator Jon Husted.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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