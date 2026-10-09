Vice President JD Vance to speak at midterm rally at area airport

FILE PHOTO: Vice President JD Vance speaks on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Vance spoke about preparing for the next election, and fighting against the left on culture war issues. (Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

LIMA — Vice President JD Vance is making a stop in Ohio to speak at a midterm rally today.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Brigdeman will be at the rally when Vice President Vance speaks. She’ll have a full report LIVE on News Center 7 starting at 5:00 p.m.

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Vice President Vance will speak this afternoon at the Allen County Regional Airport in Lima, Ohio.

The visit comes just under a week after President Donald Trump visited the Miami Valley for a rally in support of Ohio Senator Jon Husted.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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