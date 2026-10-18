Vice President JD Vance to speak at midterm rally in Ohio this week

SHARONVILLE — Vice President JD Vance will return to Ohio this week to rally support for Republican candidates.

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The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Sharonville Convention Center on Chester Road, according to the Ohio Republican Party.

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Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. The event is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

The White House has made several visits to Ohio this month.

President Donald Trump was in Vandalia on Oct. 3 and visited Youngstown on Oct. 19, as previously reported.

The Vice President was in Middletown in August and was in Lima on Oct. 9.

News Center 7 previously spoke to Mark Caleb Smith, the director of the Center for Political Studies at Cedarville University, about what repeated campaign stops from the White House say about Ohio ahead of the midterms.

“I think it says that Ohio is important, for one. I mean, they’re certainly looking at the potential control of the Senate hanging in the balance. And so, the Senate race, I think, is driving a lot of this concern out of the White House,” Smith said.

And what they signal about Ohio midterm politics.

“It also says that Ohio is close. Clearly, I think, if they thought that this was really decisive for either party already, they just wouldn’t be spending much time here,” Smith said.

Election Day is two weeks from Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Smith said he expects to see more of Trump and Vance on the campaign trail here in Ohio between now and then.

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